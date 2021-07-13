HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,625 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

