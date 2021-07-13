HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $11.56 on Thursday, reaching $576.42. The stock had a trading volume of 358,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.05. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -288.21 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

