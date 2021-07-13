HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -293.99 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.