Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Review

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.65 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -14.96 MP Materials $134.31 million 48.41 -$21.83 million $0.22 173.09

MP Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 10 0 2.91 MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $12.36, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -11.07% -5.84% -2.15% MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Summary

MP Materials beats Hudbay Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

