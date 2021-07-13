Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 76,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,031. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.