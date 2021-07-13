Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 76,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,031. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

