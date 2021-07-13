ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 111,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $5,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

