IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

