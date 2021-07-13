Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $99,959.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00157115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.02 or 1.00153143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00957538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

