Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.18. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a market capitalization of £690.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,367.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

