IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

