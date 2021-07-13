Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Buys 20,000 Shares

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00.
Image Sensing Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 43,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,614. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.58.
Image Sensing Systems Company Profile
