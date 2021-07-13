Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Buys 20,000 Shares

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00.

Image Sensing Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 43,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,614. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

