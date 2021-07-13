IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

