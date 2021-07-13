Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a growth of 573.5% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Immutep by 1,145.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 400,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,771. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

