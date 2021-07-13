Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 8,400 Shares

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,311,381 shares in the company, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. purchased 24,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00.

Shares of TSE III traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.2494444 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.