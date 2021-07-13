Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Incyte stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.