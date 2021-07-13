Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing Sells 27,194 Shares

Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78.

Shares of NYSE INCY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.