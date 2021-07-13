Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.14 ($7.55).

INF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Informa stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 497.60 ($6.50). 1,741,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,149. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.29. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

