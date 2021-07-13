ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.