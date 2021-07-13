ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
