Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of IR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

