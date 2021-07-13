Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.63.
Shares of IR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
