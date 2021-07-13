Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INTI remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,210. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

