InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of InMode worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $23,158,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in InMode by 197.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

INMD stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

