INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 30,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,737. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $398.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.72.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.