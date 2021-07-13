Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey Sells 40,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.
INOD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 37,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,597. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.49.
Innodata Company Profile
