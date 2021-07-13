Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey Sells 40,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.

INOD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 37,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,597. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

