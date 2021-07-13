Insider Buying: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CEO Purchases 480,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,932,800.00.

BIGC stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

