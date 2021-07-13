Insider Buying: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CEO Purchases 480,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,932,800.00.
BIGC stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.
BigCommerce Company Profile
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.