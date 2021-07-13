Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Russell Jared Koesterich acquired 1,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

Shares of BCAT opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

