Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 100 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88).

LON BP traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 309.15 ($4.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,177,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

