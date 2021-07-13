Insider Buying: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) COO Purchases 14,850 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee purchased 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,335.00.

Shares of EMMA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 5,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

