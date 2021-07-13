Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:SELB) Director Acquires 2,773,479 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,773,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,847,398.01.

NYSE:SELB opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

