Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:SELB) Director Acquires 2,773,479 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,773,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,847,398.01.
NYSE:SELB opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
About Selecta Biosciences
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.