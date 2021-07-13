Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00.

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

