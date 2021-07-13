Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Purchases 3,011 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75.
NYSE WMPN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.
About William Penn Bancorporation
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.