Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Purchases 3,011 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75.

NYSE WMPN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

