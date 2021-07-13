Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00.
AVAV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.
About AeroVironment
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.