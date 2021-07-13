Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKBA) Director Sells 4,567 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $15,162.44.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

