Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) COO Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) COO Joe Newell sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $35,691.15.

Shares of NYSE ATRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

