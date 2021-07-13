Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NYSE:ATOM) CTO Sells 4,067 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NYSE:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

