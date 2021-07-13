Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,000.00.

AI traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 31,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,035. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

