Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00.

NYSE CDLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. 243,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,105. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.