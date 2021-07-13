Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $753,400.00.

NYSE CDNA opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

