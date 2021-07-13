Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. 1,313,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.