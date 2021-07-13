Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.
NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. 1,313,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $329.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
