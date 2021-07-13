Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. 1,313,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $329.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

