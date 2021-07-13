Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00.

LEU traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,613. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

