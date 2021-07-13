Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) COO Sells 13,335 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,237,071.25.
Shares of DOCU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.85. 34,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,961. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75.
DocuSign Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.