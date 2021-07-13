Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) COO Sells 13,335 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,237,071.25.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.85. 34,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,961. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.