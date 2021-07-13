Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CFO Sells 7,213 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50.

EGLE stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,005. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

