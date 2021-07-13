Insider Selling: Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of EMPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023. Empire Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.16.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.