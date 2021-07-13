Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) CFO Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paul Kim sold 28,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $2,067,581.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLGT traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 630,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,749. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.