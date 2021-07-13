Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Sells 103,183 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 103,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $2,086,360.26.

Funko stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,227. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

