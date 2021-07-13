Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 521,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,185. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

