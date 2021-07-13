Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22.

HCAT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 206,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,247. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

