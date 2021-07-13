Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Sells 8,935 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,549. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

