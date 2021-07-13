Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NYSE:HSII) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NYSE:HSII) insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00.

Shares of NYSE HSII traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 53,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,998. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

