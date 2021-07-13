Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NYSE:HSII) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NYSE:HSII) insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00.
Shares of NYSE HSII traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 53,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,998. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
