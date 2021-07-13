Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 10,681 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

